China Jan natural gas imports highest on record - customs

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s January natural gas imports rose by 26.8 percent year-on-year to 9.81 million tonnes, a record high, according to a statement on the website of the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

* China January crude oil imports up 5.1 pct y/y at 42.6 million tonnes - customs

* China January coal imports up 19.5 pct y/y at 33.5 million tonnes - customs

* China January iron ore imports down 9.1 y/y at 91.26 million tonnes - customs

* China January soybean imports down 13 pct y/y at 7.38 million tonnes - customs

* China January unwrought copper imports up 8.2 percent y/y at 480,000 tonnes - customs (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)