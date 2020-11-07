China Oct exports rise 11.4% y/y, imports up 4.7%

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s exports in October rose 11.4% from a year earlier, after 9.9% growth in September, while imports grew 4.7% in October, having surged 13.2% in September, customs data showed on Saturday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast export growth of 9.3% in October from a year earlier, and import growth of 9.5%.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.44 billion in October, compared with a $37 billion surplus in September, and a forecast from the Reuters poll for a $46 billion surplus in October.