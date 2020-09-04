China President Xi says he supports Beijing city in setting up pilot free trade zone

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday he supports the city of Beijing in setting up a pilot free trade zone to open up the service sector and digital economy, as well as scientific and technological innovation.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

Xi also said China supports the establishment of a global alliance of trade and services, and that China will further ease market access for the service sector. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)