China says front-loading not a main factor behind strong export growth

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that front-loading by exporters has not been the main driver behind the country’s strong trade performance, adding that it is closely monitoring changes in trade conditions.

China will also lower costs for importers and exporters, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in a regular briefing.

Economists believe Chinese factories have been rushing out overseas shipments in recent months to beat expected U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, leaving its export data unexpectedly solid despite growing global protectionism. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)