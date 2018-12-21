China says will push forward trade negotiations with U.S. in 2019

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China will implement the consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. leaders in Argentina on trade and push forward their trade negotiations next year, the country’s top leaders said at a key annual economic meeting, according to Xinhua.

The country will also speed up commercial use of 5G technology next year and build itself into a manufacturing powerhouse, Xinhua said.

On property policy, the government will stick to the principle of “houses are for living, not for speculation” next year, according to Xinhua. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)