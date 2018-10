BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* China’s copper concentrates and ores imports came in at 1.93 million tonnes in September, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

* Figure is all-time monthly high, according to Reuters records, beating the 1.84 million tonnes imported in July. It was also up 16.3 percent from August.

* China Sept crude oil imports of 37.21 million tonnes highest since May (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)