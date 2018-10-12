China Sept unwrought copper imports at highest since March 2016 -Reuters calculation

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* China’s unwrought copper imports rose by 24 percent in September from the previous month to 521,000 tonnes, the highest since March 2016, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Friday.

* China Jan-Sept unwrought copper imports up 16.1 pct y/y at 3.99 mln tonnes - customs.

* China Sept crude oil imports at 36.81 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation.

* China Jan-Sept crude oil imports up 5.9 pct y/y at 336 mln tonnes - customs.

* China Sept natural gas imports at 7.6 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation.

* China Jan-Sept natural gas imports up 34 pct y/y at 64.78 mln tonnes - customs.

* China Sept soybean imports at 8.01 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation.

* China Jan-Sept soybean imports down 2 pct y/y at 70.01 mln tonnes - customs.

* China Sept iron ore imports at 93.08 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation.

* China Jan-Sept iron ore imports down 1.6 pct y/y at 803 mln tonnes - customs. (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)