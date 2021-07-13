China's June iron ore imports dip 0.4% m/m - customs

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports fell for a third straight month in June, down 0.4% from May on falling shipments from miners, data from the customs office showed on Tuesday.

China brought in 89.42 million tonnes of iron ore last month, down 12.1% from the same month a year earlier and compared with 89.79 million tonnes of imports in May, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In the first half of 2021, the world’s top iron ore consumer imported 560.7 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient, up 2.6% from the January-June period in 2020, said customs. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)