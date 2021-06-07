China's May exports rise 27.9% y/y, imports +51.1% y/y

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China’s exports rose 27.9% in May from a year earlier, missing forecasts, while imports increased 51.1%, customs data showed on Monday, as the world’s second-largest economy continued its recovery from last year’s pandemic slump.

Analysts in a Reuters poll of economists had forecast exports would jump 32.1% from year earlier and for imports to rise 51.5%.

China posted a trade surplus of $45.53 billion in May, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $50.5 Billion surplus and widening from $42.86 billion surplus in April. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)