Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

China's Q1 yuan-denominated exports surge 38.7% y/y, imports up 19.3%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated exports in the first quarter surged 38.7% from a year earlier, while imports increased 19.3% on year, according to a statement from customs at a press conference on Tuesday.

China’s trade surplus in the first three months was 759.29 billion yuan ($115.99 billion).

The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day. ($1 = 6.5461 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up