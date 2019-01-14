China's soybean imports drop in 2018 for first time since 2011 - Rtrs records

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s 2018 soybean imports fell by 7.9 percent from a year earlier to 88.03 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday.

* That was the first annual drop since 2011, according to Reuters records.

* China’s December soybean imports at 5.72 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations, the lowest December total since 2011.

* China 2018 crude oil imports at 462 million tonnes, up 10.1 percent from a year earlier to a new annual record

* China December crude oil imports at 43.89 million tonnes

* China 2018 natural gas imports up 31.9 percent from a year earlier to 90.39 million tonnes, a new annual record high

* China December natural gas imports at 9.2 million tonnes - Reuters calculation

* China 2018 iron ore imports at 1.06 billion tonnes, down 1 percent year-on-year - customs

* China December iron ore imports at 86.1 mln tonnes, lowest since June - Reuters calculation

* China 2018 unwrought copper imports up 12.9 percent from a year earlier at 5.3 million tonnes to a new annual record high

* China December unwrought copper imports at 431,000 tonnes - Reuters calculation (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)