BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China still faces a complex and severe situation in foreign trade, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Global demand has contracted due to the coronavirus pandemic but there are some signs of recovery, while China’s measures to support foreign trade have started to show effects, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing. (Reporting by Xu Jing, Stell Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)