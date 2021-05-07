Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-China's April trade with United States, EU, other key economies

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China extended its impressive trade performance in April, with
exports unexpectedly accelerating and import growth hitting a decade high, in a boost to the
world's second-largest economy.
    Exports in dollar terms surged 32.3% from a year earlier to $263.92 billion, China's General
Administration of Customs said on Friday, beating analysts' forecast of 24.1% and the 30.6%
growth reported in March.
    Imports were also impressive, rising 43.1% from a year earlier, the fastest gain since
January 2011 and picking up from the 38.1% growth in March. It was also slightly faster than the
42.5% rise tipped by the Reuters poll, bolstered by higher commodity prices.
    Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in
April. 
    
 April       Exports  Imports  Balance  Exports    Imports    Exports    Imports
             ($bln)   ($bln)   ($bln)   +/- % y/y  +/- % y/y  +/- % m/m  +/- % m/m
 Japan          13.7     18.5     -4.7       0.4%      25.2%       1.3%       -4.1%
 South          12.5     17.5     -5.0      23.1%      29.5%       7.3%       -1.6%
 Korea                                                                   
 Taiwan          6.7     19.4    -12.7      30.1%      25.5%       9.6%       -8.8%
 European       39.9     26.8     13.1      23.8%      43.3%       9.2%       -2.6%
 Union                                                                   
 USA            42.1     13.9     28.1      31.2%      51.7%       8.8%      -19.4%
 Australia       5.3     14.9     -9.6      19.7%      49.3%      16.9%       13.0%
 ASEAN          41.1     31.4      9.7      42.1%      40.6%       8.9%       -5.2%
 

 (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
