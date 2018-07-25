FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

China's trade frictions with U.S. spell uncertainty for jobs, state planner warns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China’s trade friction with the United States is creating uncertainty for its job market, the state planner said on Wednesday, but vowed not to let the dispute trigger large-scale unemployment.

At a regular briefing, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would keep the unemployment rate within its target, step-up its monitoring of the jobless rate and set up contingency plans to deal with any issues.

China aims to maintain its urban survey-based jobless rate within 5.5 percent in 2018, while keeping registered unemployment rate, another official gauge, within 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Jenny Su; Writing by Yawen Chen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.