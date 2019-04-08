Chinese Labor Unrest
China will relax residency curbs in small cities this year - state planner

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China will relax residency curbs in small cities this year, the country’s state planner said on Monday, in a renewed push for urbanisation in the country.

Migrant workers, along with college graduates, will benefit from the policy, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

It also said the government aims to increase the urbanisation rate by at least 1 percentage point by the end of this year.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry

