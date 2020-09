FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks are seen on an overpass in front of a residential building in Beijing, China August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s new “dual circulation” economic strategy proposed by President Xi Jinping is not a short-term measure to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic or frictions with the United States, an adviser to cabinet said on Tuesday.

Lin Yifu made the remarks during a news briefing in Beijing.