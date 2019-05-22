China's Xi announces stepping up of technological innovation

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a stepping up of technological innovation, stressing that China should defeat various domestic and foreign challenges, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

China would speed up development of core technologies with its own intellectual property, Xinhua cited Xi as saying.

Technology innovation was the lifeblood of companies and opening up in the central China region would be expanded, he said. (Reporting by Beijing MOnitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)