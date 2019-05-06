Bonds News
China cbank says to cut reserve requirements for small and medium banks

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it will lower the reserve requirement ratio for small and medium-sized banks effective on May 15, marking the latest policy support measure by Beijing to support companies struggling amid an economic slowdown.

The People’s Bank of China said in a statement that the reduction will release about 280 billion yuan ($41.23 billion) in long-term funding, which will be used for loans to small and private companies. ($1 = 6.7908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

