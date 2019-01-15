China state planner says will aim for good start for economy in Q1

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China will aim to achieve “a good start” in the first quarter for the economy, the country’s state planner said on Tuesday, signalling more supportive measures to come as the world’s second-biggest economy slows further.

China will strengthen monitoring of its economic situation and improve its “reserve” of economic policies, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

Premier Li Keqiang said China had achieved its key economic targets last year, which were “hard-worn”, and will seek a strong start to the economy in the first quarter to establish conditions helpful to achieving this year’s goals, according to state television on Monday.

Sources told Reuters last week that Beijing was planning to lower its growth target to 6-6.5 percent this year after an expected 6.6 percent in 2018, the slowest pace in 28 years. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)