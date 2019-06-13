RPT-China is capable of dealing with various challenges - Vice Premier

(Repeats to attach to alert)

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier said Beijing has plenty of policy tools and is capabale of dealing with various challenges, adding that regardless of what happens to the economy in the short term, long-term trends remain good.

Liu He made the remarks at a financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday.

He also said major macroeconomic indicators all remain within reasonable ranges and China still has plenty of policy tools.

Liu added that the government will roll out more strong measures to promote reforms in the near future. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway Editing by Shri Navaratnam)