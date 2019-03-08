UPDATE 1-China's Feb coal imports fall on import curbs, holiday disruption

* Feb coal imports down 15.6 pct from last year

* March imports expected to rise on more ordering

* Curb on imports will continue in near term-analyst (Adds background)

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports in February fell sharply from January after utilities curbed buying, citing uncertainty over Beijing’s policies on shipments arriving from overseas, while the week-long Lunar New Year holiday also reduced demand.

Coal arrivals in February plunged to 17.6 million tonnes, down from 33.50 million tonnes in January, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday. The imports fell 15.6 percent from a year ago.

The hefty swing downwards come amid gyrations in import volumes in recent months that China-based traders say reflect unpredictable government policies on imports. January’s imports were three times as much as December arrivals and those were the lowest in seven years.

“The February imports are lower than my expectation,” George Huang, a Guangzhou-based coal analyst with coal consultancy Falcon Info said.

“The new year holiday has slowed activities on top of lengthy checks on coal imports,” Huang said, adding that the tight restriction and scrutiny on foreign coal supplies would stay in near term.

The import scrutiny occurred at the same time that rising domestic production before the Lunar New Year caused coal inventories to build at utilities.

Since January, customs inspections on Australian cargoes at ports in both northern and southern China have been taking longer than expected.

Coal inventories at China’s six largest coastal power plants rose to 41 days of daily consumption by the middle of February, compared to only 25 days of daily consumption in the first week of March, according to data from the port of Qinghuangdao, a key import terminal for coal.