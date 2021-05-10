China fines online education firms for misleading consumers

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China’s market regulator said on Monday it fined online education startups Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang 2.5 million yuan ($388,754) each for misleading consumers.

Alibaba-backed online tutor Zuoyebang was found to be using false advertising while Tencent-backed education technology firm Yuanfudao was found to be using misleading pricing, the regulator said in a statement. ($1 = 6.4308 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)