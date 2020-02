SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China’s egg futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose by more than 4% in early trade on Wednesday, gaining after two previous days of losses as markets were weighed down by worries that a coronavirus outbreak would dampen consumption.

Chinese commodities markets slumped early this week on their return from an extended Lunar New Year break, with several futures contracts hitting downside limits. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)