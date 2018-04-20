FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China plans first spot electricity trading as Beijing reforms power market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China will launch its first spot real-time electricity markets in eight regions, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Friday as Beijing accelerates its efforts to liberalise power prices, which are currently set by the government.

In a draft rule, the NEA outlined guidelines for eight regions to set up real-time trading platforms that will set prices for the cash market as well as those for one-day ahead, allowing power generators, industrial users and distributors to trade power in real time.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

