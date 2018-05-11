UPDATE 1-China EV battery maker Optimum Nano slashes output due to debt -spokesman

(Adds detail, background)

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Optimum Nano, which says it was China’s third-largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker in 2017, has slashed production levels to around 20 percent of capacity as its parent company struggles to pay off debt, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Optimum Nano’s production struggles have resulted in “less demand for upstream lithium carbonate materials,” further weighing on the price of lithium carbonate, a battery-grade form of lithium, Argonaut Securities said in a note on Friday.

Wei Haiming, a securities representative for Shaanxi J&R Optimum Energy Co Ltd, which wholly owns Optimum Nano, told Reuters the battery maker had cut production in April.

On April 2, Shaanxi J&R, based in the city of Xian, said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it had 1.998 billion yuan ($314.90 million) of debt overdue.

On Wednesday, Shaanxi J&R said that its general manager, Li Yao, had resigned.

In 2017, Optimum Nano built enough batteries to produce 5.6 gigawatt hours of electricity, making it the third-largest in China, said Wei.

The high cost of battery ingredients such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, and the intense competition in the sector are among the reasons for the company’s financial problems, he added.

Lithium carbonate prices in China on Thursday fell to 139,500 yuan a tonne, according to data from Argus Media, the lowest since August.