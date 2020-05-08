Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2020 / 1:39 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sinopec Oilfield Service's Jan-April new contract value rises 24%

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) -

* China’s state-backed Sinopec Group said its subsidiary Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp signed new contracts worth 27.82 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) in the first four months of 2020, a rise of 24% compared with the previous year

* The new contracts comprise 18.46-billion-yuan worth of domestic projects, up 19% from the same period last year, and 9.36 billion yuan from overseas projects — 34% higher than last year

* Sinopec Oilfield Service reported a net loss of 182.3 million yuan in the first quarter, as oil and gas companies scaled down investments into exploration and production amid plunging oil prices and dwindling fuel demand ($1 = 7.0825 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

