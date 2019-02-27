China plans oil, gas pipeline group in major industry reshuffle -sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China plans this year to form a national oil and gas pipeline group combining the long-distance pipeline assets of the country’s state-owned energy companies, in the sector’s largest reshuffle in two decades, said three persons with knowledge of the plan.

China’s economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, approved the plan for the group last month, including details of assets to be incorporated, and final approval from China’s State Council is still pending, said one of the sources.