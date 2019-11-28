China's CNPC to complete part of East China-Russia gas pipeline

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Thursday the Tangshan-Baodi part of East China-Russia gas pipeline is expected to be put into production within three days, the company stated on its website on Thursday.

* The 79.95-km stretch, a short section of the whole pipeline, is crucial for its key location in opening channels of resources from Russia and PetroChina Jingtang LNG to north China market, CNPC said.

* The Tangshan-Baodi section, which reduced the construction period to seven months from 17 to ensure gas supply for this winter, expects an annual transmission capacity of 18.7 billion cubic meters, the Chinese refiner said.

* China’s natural gas demand is expected to increase by more than 300 billion cubic metres between 2018 and 2035. Gas from Russia’s Siberia fields is expected to be available at the Chinese border from December to meet a share of the demand surge. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh, additional reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)