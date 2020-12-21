China to abolish access restrictions on foreign investment in energy sector - white paper

FILE PHOTO: Solar panels are seen at a floating solar plant in Huaibei, Anhui province, China April 24, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China will fully lift access restrictions on foreign investment in coal, oil, gas, power generation, excluding nuclear, as well as the new energy businesses, according to a sector white paper released on Monday.

Separately, a top energy official told reporters that recent power shortages in some Chinese regions are singular cases and the nation’s energy supplies including power is generally secure.