China excludes clean coal from list of projects eligible for green bonds

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - China has excluded “clean coal” from a list of projects eligible for green bonds, according to new draft guidelines published by the central bank on Friday.

The new catalogue of eligible projects replaces the previous one published in 2015, and will be open to public consultation until June 12, the People’s Bank of China said in a notice.

The previous catalogue allowed green financing to be raised for the “clean use of coal”. (Reporting by David Stanway, Muyu Xu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)