July 18, 2017 / 2:04 PM / a month ago

China notifies WTO of ban on plastic, paper, textile waste imports

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 18 (Reuters) - China notified the World Trade Organization on Tuesday that by the end of this year it will ban imports of 24 types of rubbish, as part of a campaign against "foreign garbage" and environmental pollution.

"By the end of 2017, China will forbid the import of 4 classes, 24 kinds of solid wastes, including plastics waste from living sources, vanadium slag, unsorted waste paper and waste textile materials," China said in the WTO filing. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)

