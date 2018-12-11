China ethanol output capacity seen at 3.38 mln T -major producer

GUANGZHOU, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China is expected to have capacity to produce 3.38 million tonnes of ethanol after recently approved plants are built, said a manager with Henan Tianguan Group Co Ltd, one of the country’s major producers.

Corn-based ethanol capacity will reach 1.45 million tonnes, while facilities relying on cassava will have capacity of 1.7 million tonnes, Feng Wensheng told an industry event on Tuesday.

China also uses wheat, sorghum and rice to make the biofuel, which is blended with gasoline in some parts of the country. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Joseph Radford)