China has 56 mln tonnes of corn left in temporary state reserve - govt researcher

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China has about 56 million tonnes of corn left in its temporary state reserve, a researcher with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday, after selling millions of tonnes of the grain from its stocks in recent years.

China will import about 4-4.5 million tonnes of corn this year, added Wu Tianlong, deputy researcher with the ministry’s Rural Economy Research Center.

Corn is the main raw material for ethanol production, he told an industry event in Shanghai. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Darren Schuettler)