April 19, 2018 / 3:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Beidahuang to build 350,000 T ethanol plant in Inner Mongolia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) -

* Grain trader and processor China Beidahuang Industry Group has signed an agreement with the mayor of Inner Mongolia’s Baotou city to build an ethanol facility with annual capacity of 350,000 tonnes, it said on its website on Thursday

* The 960 million yuan ($153.04 million) facility will use 924,000 tonnes of corn and around 350,000 tonnes of straw and sweet sorghum each year, the company said

* The project comes as China seeks to implement a nationwide ethanol mandate requiring all gasoline to contain 10 percent ethanol by 2020 ($1 = 6.2728 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dominique Patton)

