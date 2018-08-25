FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

First Tianjin gas stations make switch to ethanol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Tianjin will replace gasoline with ethanol at 10 gas stations on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported, the first outlets to do so in a wider push to get vehicles in the city to switch to the biofuel.

Tianjin will later replace ordinary gasoline with ethanol at other stations in October.

The change means all vehicles in the city will be required to use ethanol, except those that need ordinary gasoline for special uses, such as military and industrial purposes, an official from Tianjin economic planner was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

China’s state council this week vowed to promote the use of ethanol in vehicles, its first public statement on its ambitious biofuel policy in almost a year. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Sam Holmes)

