China's President Xi holds video call with European leaders - China state media

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping held a video call with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, according to the official People’s Daily.

China and the European Union are expected to clinch an investment deal this week that would give EU firms better access to the Chinese market. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; editing by John Stonestreet)