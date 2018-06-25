Forced tech transfers still practiced in China - EU's Katainen

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - Forced tech transfers in China are still practiced and hampering investment, European Union Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Monday.

The European Union and China’s planned exchange of market access offers in investment talks is a step closer to reaching an agreement, Katainen said in a news conference following the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing.

Separately, he said EU’s countermeasures against U.S. tariffs are in line with WTO rules. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Neil Fullick)