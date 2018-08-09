FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
August 9, 2018 / 9:39 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

China Evergrande seen to declare over $2.16 bln dividend payment for H1 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group is expected to declare a dividend payment of over 14.7 billion yuan ($2.16 billion) at its interim results later this month, a company official said on Thursday.

The property developer, China’s second-largest by sales, had said in March it would declare a special dividend in respect of 50 percent of its accumulated distributable profits since 2016 upon completion of its spin-off reorganisation.

The official declined to be named because he is not the official spokesperson of the company.

The company is due to hold a board meeting to approve the dividend payment and first-half results on Aug. 20. ($1 = 6.8197 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.