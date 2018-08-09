China Evergrande seen to declare over $2.16 bln dividend payment for H1 - official

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group is expected to declare a dividend payment of over 14.7 billion yuan ($2.16 billion) at its interim results later this month, a company official said on Thursday.

The property developer, China’s second-largest by sales, had said in March it would declare a special dividend in respect of 50 percent of its accumulated distributable profits since 2016 upon completion of its spin-off reorganisation.

The official declined to be named because he is not the official spokesperson of the company.

The company is due to hold a board meeting to approve the dividend payment and first-half results on Aug. 20. ($1 = 6.8197 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)