SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group’s stocks and bonds fell on Wednesday, extending recent declines after the company reported weak property sales and as it struggles to downsize and reduce debt.

Evergrande shares fell more than 4.5% to HK$9.52, their lowest since May 2017, and its 8.75% 2025 U.S. dollar bond was last quoted at 61 cents, its lowest since March 2020.