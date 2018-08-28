UPDATE 1-China Evergrande H1 core profit doubles to record, upbeat on outlook

(Adds further earnings details, company comments, shares, context)

* H1 core profit rises 101.5 pct to 55.01 bln yuan

* Revenue jumps 60 pct to 300.35 bln yuan

* Net gearing ratio drops to 127.3 pct

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group , the country’s second-largest property developer by sales, posted on Tuesday the industry’s highest-ever first-half profit, helped by lower expenses and an increase in the number of properties delivered.

Core profit, which excludes revaluation gains and non-recurring items, doubled to 55.01 billion yuan ($8.00 billion)for January-June versus the same period a year prior.

The result comes as major Chinese developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd also post record first-half profit, after sales of apartments built on land purchased cheaply a few years ago.

Profit attributable to shareholders jumped 63.6 percent to 30.81 billion yuan, while revenue rose 59.8 percent to 300.35 billion yuan. Total borrowings reached 671.13 billion yuan, down as much as 8 percent from the end of December.

The firm said anti-globalisation and trade protectionism is likely to heighten economic risk, but that it was broadly optimistic on the outlook for China’s property market.

“The Chinese government is expected to continue to differentiate policy measures to promote the steady and sound development of the real estate sector,” it said in a statement.

“It is anticipated that the stringent regulations will remain in place to achieve the continuity and stability of the real estate market, preventing and mitigating risks in the market.”

Evergrande also said its net gearing ratio dropped to 127.3 percent at June-end from 184 percent at the end of 2017.

In August last year, the developer, with one of the highest debt ratios in the industry and one of the highest debt piles in China at the time, pledged to cut its net gearing ratio to about 70 percent by June 2020 from 240 percent in June 2017.

Evergrande shares ended down 2 percent ahead of the results, lagging a 0.3 percent gain in the benchmark share price index . They have gained nearly 10 percent so far this year.

The developer is planning a so-called backdoor listing in China, where valuations are usually higher than in Hong Kong, by injecting almost all of its property assets held by Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd into Shenzhen Real Estate.

Last week, Evergrande’s board proposed a $2.14 billion special dividend payout, or 50 percent of accumulated profit in 2016 and 2017, upon completion of reorganization.

($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi)