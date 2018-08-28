FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 12:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dalian Commodity Exchange cuts trading limit, margin requirements on some futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said in a statement dated Monday that it would cut trading limit and margin requirements for coke, coking coal and iron ore futures contracts effective from Tuesday

* The trading limit for coke and coking coal futures is being cut to 7 percent from 8 percent, while the trading limit for iron ore futures is being reduced to 6 percent from 8 percent

* Margin requirements for coke and coking coal futures contracts are dropping to 9 percent from 12 percent, while margin requirements for iron ore futures are being cut to 8 percent from 10 percent

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk

