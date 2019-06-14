Dalian Exchange raises trading limits, margins for Sept iron ore contract

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Friday that it would raise trading limits and margins for the iron ore futures contract for September delivery , effective from June 18.

Trading limits will increase to 8% from current 6%, while trading margins will go up to 10% from 8%.

The changes follow a gain in iron ore of 11.4% this week. The contract rose to 797.5 yuan ($115.20) a tonne on Friday, the highest since its launch in 2013.

The exchange had raised transaction fees for the September delivery contract in late May. ($1 = 6.9229 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Vincent Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)