Financials
June 14, 2019 / 12:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dalian Exchange raises trading limits, margins for Sept iron ore contract

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Friday that it would raise trading limits and margins for the iron ore futures contract for September delivery , effective from June 18.

Trading limits will increase to 8% from current 6%, while trading margins will go up to 10% from 8%.

The changes follow a gain in iron ore of 11.4% this week. The contract rose to 797.5 yuan ($115.20) a tonne on Friday, the highest since its launch in 2013.

The exchange had raised transaction fees for the September delivery contract in late May. ($1 = 6.9229 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Vincent Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below