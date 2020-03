BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Gold Exchange said on Thursday it would cut margin requirement for its Ag(T+D) silver contract to 16% from 19% from settlement on March 19 as market remained stable after trade resumption.

The exchange will also change trading limit for silver contracts to 15% from 18%, effective from March 20, it said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)