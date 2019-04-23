China's EXIM bank says green loans exceeded 250 bln yuan by end-2018

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - The Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) said on Tuesday its outstanding loans to green industries had exceeded 250 billion yuan ($37.24 billion) by the end of last year as part of official efforts to step up green finance.
The policy lender will continue to finance green projects related to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, vice president Sun Ping said at a conference in Beijing.
$1 = 6.7130 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Cheng Leng in BEIJING and Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore