BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* Exxon Mobil plans to build an ethylene plant with capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per year, along with two polyethylene and two polypropylene lines, in China’s southern province of Guangdong, the company said in a statement on Thursday

* The project, worth several billion dollars, is expected to launch in 2023

* It aims to meet increasing demands for chemical products in Chinese market (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)