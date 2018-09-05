ExxonMobil signs deal to build petchem plant, LNG terminal in China - state media

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp has signed a deal to build a petrochemical complex and liquified natural gas terminal in southern China, local media reported, the second major foreign investment in the world’s top chemical market in as many months.

The preliminary deal was signed with the local governments of Guangdong province and Huizhou city as well as state power company, Guangdong Yuedian Group, according to the Guangzhou Daily. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)