Exxon Mobil looks to sign LNG supply deal with Zhejiang Energy - executive

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is looking to sign a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group, a senior executive said on Thursday, which would be Zhejiang Energy’s first long-term supply deal.

Peter Clarke, president of Exxon Mobil gas and power marketing, was speaking at the International Petroleum and Natural Gas Enterprise conference at Zhoushan, near Shanghai.

Exxon Mobil is stepping up its efforts to meet soaring LNG demand, coupling multi-billion dollar production projects around the world with its first mainland storage and distribution outlet.