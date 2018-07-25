China to pull approval for Facebook's planned venture - NYT

July 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s plan to open a venture in the eastern province of Zhejiang, China, has hit a roadblock as the Chinese government has withdrawn the approval, the New York Times reported citing a person familiar with the matter.
Facebook said on Tuesday it planned to create an “innovation hub” to support local start-ups.
The subsidiary was registered in Hangzhou, according to a filing approved on China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System last week and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
For several hours, a Chinese government database showed that Facebook had gained approval to open a subsidiary, but the registration disappeared and references to the subsidiary were partially censored in Chinese media, according here to the New York Times.
Facebook could not be immediately reached for comment.
Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru