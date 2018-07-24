FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook sets up subsidiary in China -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - Facebook has set up a subsidiary in China with registered capital of $30 million, a filing on China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System showed.

The filing listed Facebook Hongkong Ltd and no other entities as a shareholder. Facebook’s application for the subsidiary was approved on July 18, according to a filing seen by Reuters on Tuesday, but it was not clear when the filing was published.

The subsidiary’s operations will include network information technology development and related services, investment consultancy and marketing planning, the filing said without elaborating further. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

