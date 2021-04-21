UPDATE 3-Reshaping grain trade? China acts to change animal feed recipes

(Adds charts) By Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China issued guidelines on Wednesday recommending the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, a measure that could reshape the flow of grains into the world's top corn and soybean buyer. Chinese feed makers have already been switching corn for cheaper alternatives, especially wheat, after the grain rallied by more than a third in the last year following a drop in corn output and state stockpiles. Imports of corn, used largely in animal feed, into China surged as it sought to compensate for the domestic deficit. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website the new guidelines are aimed at improving the usage of available raw materials and creating a formula that better suits China's conditions. China consumes about 175 million tonnes of corn in animal feed each year, but that is set to increase as more livestock is raised on intensive farms using industrial feed. It also imports close to 100 million tonnes of soybeans to crush into soymeal for animals, agriculture ministry data shows. The ministry said rice, cassava, rice bran, barley and sorghum were also suitable alternatives to corn, while rapeseed meal, cottonseed meal, peanut meal, sunflower meal, distillers dried grains, palm meal, flaxmeal, sesame meal and corn processing byproducts were good options to replace soymeal. The guidelines may only impact those firms that had not kept up with the trend towards substitution, Li Hongchao, senior analyst at trade website Myagric.com, said. Greater feed use of wheat, which has more protein than corn, has already cut demand for soymeal. However a wheat products trader said it could have "a significant impact". "Many feed producer clients are still using quite a bit corn. They have reduced the usage but haven't cut off corn completely," he said, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak with media. The ministry also provided some suggested feed formulations depending on the region of the country. Those included reducing corn by at least 15% in pig diets in Northeast China by using rice and rice bran, or using sorghum, cassava flour, rice bran meal and barley to replace corn in pig feed in southern China. In some regions, it recommended eliminating soymeal completely and replacing it with other meals. The table below shows the recommended changes by region for pig feed: Corn % of corn Soymeal % of soymeal replacement cut replacement cut Northeast 10%-20% at least 15% 5% corn at least 10% rice and protein 5%-10% rice powder, bran 5%-15% DDGS and amino acids North 10%-20%whea at least 15% 5% corn can cut to 0 t and protein for growing 5%-15% powder、5%-1 finisher wheat bran 5% DDGS, pigs or 5%-8% secondary cottonseed wheat flour meal, 5%-10% peanut meal and amino acids Central 10%-20% can cut to 0 5%-15% can cut to 0 brown rice rapeseed for growing or rice meal,5%-15% finisher 、5%-15% DDGS, pigs wheat bran 5%-8%cotton or meal and secondary amid acids wheat flour, and 5%-10% rice bran meal South 10%-15% can cut to 0 5%-15% at least 5% sorghum,10% rapeseed -20% meal and cassava amid acids starch, 5%-10% rice bran meal, and 10-15% barley Southwest 10%-20% can cut to 0 5%-8% at least 5% wheat,10%-2 cotton meal 0% brown and amino rice or acids rice, 5%-15% wheat bran or secondary wheat flour, and 5%-10% rice bran meal Northwest 10%-15% can cut to 0 5%-8% at least 5% sorghum, cotton 10%-15% meal, and barley and amino acids 10-20% highland barley (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Barbara Lewis)