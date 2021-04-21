Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Fishing & Farming

UPDATE 3-Reshaping grain trade? China acts to change animal feed recipes

By Dominique Patton, Hallie Gu

    BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China issued guidelines on Wednesday
recommending the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, a
measure that could reshape the flow of grains into the world's top corn and
soybean buyer.
    Chinese feed makers have already been switching corn for cheaper
alternatives, especially wheat, after the grain rallied by more than a third in
the last year following a drop in corn output and state stockpiles.
    Imports of corn, used largely in animal feed, into China surged as it sought
to compensate for the domestic deficit.
    The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its
website the new guidelines are aimed at improving the usage of available raw
materials and creating a formula that better suits China's conditions.
    China consumes about 175 million tonnes of corn in animal feed each year,
but that is set to increase as more livestock is raised on intensive farms using
industrial feed.
    It also imports close to 100 million tonnes of soybeans to crush into
soymeal for animals, agriculture ministry data shows. 
    The ministry said rice, cassava, rice bran, barley and sorghum were also
suitable alternatives to corn, while rapeseed meal, cottonseed meal, peanut
meal, sunflower meal, distillers dried grains, palm meal, flaxmeal, sesame meal
and corn processing byproducts were good options to replace soymeal.
    The guidelines may only impact those firms that had not kept up with the
trend towards substitution, Li Hongchao, senior analyst at trade website
Myagric.com, said.
    Greater feed use of wheat, which has more protein than corn, has already cut
demand for soymeal.
    However a wheat products trader said it could have "a significant impact".
    "Many feed producer clients are still using quite a bit corn. They have
reduced the usage but haven't cut off corn completely," he said, declining to be
named because he was not authorised to speak with media.
    The ministry also provided some suggested feed formulations depending on the
region of the country.
    Those included reducing corn by at least 15% in pig diets in Northeast China
by using rice and rice bran, or using sorghum, cassava flour, rice bran meal and
barley to replace corn in pig feed in southern China.
    In some regions, it recommended eliminating soymeal completely and replacing
it with other meals.     
    The table below shows the recommended changes by region for pig feed:

                Corn       % of corn      Soymeal    % of soymeal
             replacement      cut       replacement      cut
 Northeast     10%-20%    at least 15%    5% corn    at least 10%
              rice and                    protein    
             5%-10% rice                  powder,    
                bran                    5%-15% DDGS  
                                         and amino   
                                           acids     
   North     10%-20%whea  at least 15%    5% corn    can cut to 0
                t and                     protein    for growing
               5%-15%                   powder、5%-1    finisher
             wheat bran                  5% DDGS,        pigs
                 or                        5%-8%     
              secondary                 cottonseed   
             wheat flour                   meal,     
                                          5%-10%     
                                        peanut meal  
                                         and amino   
                                           acids     
  Central      10%-20%    can cut to 0    5%-15%     can cut to 0
             brown rice                  rapeseed    for growing
               or rice                  meal,5%-15%    finisher
               、5%-15%                     DDGS,         pigs
             wheat bran                 5%-8%cotton  
                 or                      meal and    
              secondary                 amid acids   
                wheat                                
             flour, and                              
             5%-10% rice                             
              bran meal                              
   South       10%-15%    can cut to 0    5%-15%     at least 5% 
             sorghum,10%                 rapeseed    
                -20%                     meal and    
               cassava                  amid acids   
               starch,                               
             5%-10% rice                             
             bran meal,                              
             and 10-15%                              
               barley                                
 Southwest     10%-20%    can cut to 0     5%-8%     at least 5% 
             wheat,10%-2                cotton meal  
              0% brown                   and amino   
               rice or                    acids      
                rice,                                
               5%-15%                                
             wheat bran                              
                 or                                  
              secondary                              
                wheat                                
             flour, and                              
             5%-10% rice                             
             bran meal                               
 Northwest     10%-15%    can cut to 0     5%-8%     at least 5% 
              sorghum,                    cotton     
               10%-15%                   meal, and   
             barley and                 amino acids  
               10-20%                                
              highland                               
               barley                                
 
    
 (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Barbara Lewis)
